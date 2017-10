Kiran Nazish, co-founder of the Coalition for Women in Journalism, has spent the last decade and a half reporting in different parts of the world as well as training and teaching journalism. In the course of her work, she realised female reporters did not benefit from a network of support in most of the areas.

