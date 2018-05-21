The Coming Splinternet: How the GDPR Could Threaten Journalism

At the end of May, European regulators will implement sweeping privacy rules known as the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. The GDPR is intended to harmonize data protection regulations throughout the European Union and to give E.U. citizens and residents control over their personal data. While most companies fret about compliance with these new online privacy rules, we really should worry about what the rules mean for the future of the Internet, and, ultimately, how they could cripple democracy’s watchdog: journalism.

