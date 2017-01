Like & Share E&P:

Donald Trump, who implored the Russians to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails and reveal her MIA correspondence, is getting something close to a taste of his own prescription. CNN broke the news that top U.S. officials had informed Trump of a raw “intelligence” dossier compiled by an opposition researcher and shopped around to journalists during the campaign alleging that Kremlin agents had acquired compromising information on Trump.