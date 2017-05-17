The Daily Vox Launches Initiative to Find Solutions to Sexual Violence in South Africa
Reporters at The Daily Vox are dedicating this month to the issue of sexual violence on public transport in South Africa in a bid to raise awareness of the growing problem and find solutions for change.
The country’s minibus taxis are a necessary form of transport for over 15 million commuters a day, but women travelling this way are often subjected to sexual harassment, violent advances, and in some cases even rape.Read More