Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-daily-vox-launches-initiative-to-find-solutions-to-sexual-violence-in-south-africa/

Reporters at The Daily Vox are dedicating this month to the issue of sexual violence on public transport in South Africa in a bid to raise awareness of the growing problem and find solutions for change.

The country’s minibus taxis are a necessary form of transport for over 15 million commuters a day, but women travelling this way are often subjected to sexual harassment, violent advances, and in some cases even rape.