The Daily Vox Launches Initiative to Find Solutions to Sexual Violence in South Africa

Caroline Scott | Journalism.co.ukMay 17, 2017
Reporters at The Daily Vox are dedicating this month to the issue of sexual violence on public transport in South Africa in a bid to raise awareness of the growing problem and find solutions for change.

The country’s minibus taxis are a necessary form of transport for over 15 million commuters a day, but women travelling this way are often subjected to sexual harassment, violent advances, and in some cases even rape.

