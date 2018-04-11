The Dutch Newsletter Platform Revue, with Around 30,000 Users, is Opening Up Subscription Features
For people interested in a no-frills way to spin up a new personal newsletter, there are more alternatives to Mailchimp-TinyLetter than ever.
Prominent newcomers like U.S. startup Substack or the Netherlands-based Revue have focused on simplifying writing tools and streamlining software for the entire newsletter management process, from writing to sending to maintaining the subscriber list to handling paid memberships.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: