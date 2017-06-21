News Newsletter News 

The Economist is Using Medium to Give Readers an Inside Look at its Reporting and Production

Ricardo Bilton | Nieman Lab June 21, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-economist-is-using-medium-to-give-readers-an-inside-look-at-its-reporting-and-production/
Twitter
LinkedIn

Is The Economist left- or right-wing? Why are The Economist’s writers anonymous? Why does The Economist call itself a newspaper?

Readers have a lot of questions about the 173-year-old magazine — ahem, newspaper — and The Economist is using Medium to help answer them. In December, the magazine’s social media team launched Inside The Economist, a Medium blog created to offer readers a behind-the-scenes look at its writing, reporting and production processes.

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *