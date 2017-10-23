The End of Google’s First-Click Free Policy Shows Promise for Publishers
While publishers remain unhappy with the returns they get from platforms like Google and Facebook for hosting their content, the tide appears to be turning.
Publishers believe Google’s removal of its first-click free model this month is the first example of the platform evolving in a way that doesn’t immediately serve its own interests. Facebook also has started tests for driving subscriptions through Instant Articles with publishers.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: