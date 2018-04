A group of Colorado investors is now proposing to end the long-simmering fray between the staff of The Denver Post and its hedge fund owners by buying the newspaper. For months, reporters and editors at The Post have been pressing New York-based Alden Global Capital to sell their paper, arguing that they can no longer act as an effective watchdog over the government due to the massive staff cuts Alden has ordered.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-end-of-investigative-journalism-not-yet/