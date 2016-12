Like & Share E&P:

If our first fake news election turns out to mark the end of democracy as we know it, I think I can pretty precisely date when the end began.

More than 20 years ago, I and a bunch of other Washington journalists were packed into a classroom at American University for a weeklong boot camp designed to teach us about computers and this new-fangled thing that was just beginning to be called the internet.