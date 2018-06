Whatever form advertising and marketing takes in coming years, a certainty is that data-fed targeting will be a pillar. Irwin Gotlieb, chairman of GroupM, a subsidiary of W.P.P., believes that in the future, agencies will have to guarantee results to clients, and better results will boost agency compensation.

