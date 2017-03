Like & Share E&P:

While the amazing visual impact of 360-degree virtual reality is a hot topic in the journalism world, a less obvious aspect of VR could change the very nature of storytelling.

From city council reports to fairy tales, we tell the story in a linear fashion.