The Engaged Journalism Accelerator Will Focus on Sustainability in European Independent Newsrooms
Through its varied series of programs over the past 12 months, the European Journalism Centre (EJC) has spotted some common challenges faced by European newsrooms that put engagement at the heart of their journalism.
They might have figured out a way to incorporate it into the editorial workflows, but matching this success on the business side of things was rather difficult.
