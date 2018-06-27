The EU is Targeting Platforms for Copyright Violations, but Could End Up Hurting Publishers, Too

The duopoly is under threat in Europe on several fronts, including a new move by the European Parliament to overhaul European copyright law to require sites to monitor copyrighted material and make them legally liable for any sharing of copyrighted material. The proposed changes would also give publishers the right to charge platforms for displaying snippets of their content.

