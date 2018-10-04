The EU Wants to Support Fact-Checking—But Fact-Checkers Aren’t Sure They Want It
Last week, 60-odd fact-checkers and onlookers gathered in Brussels for a conference aimed at promoting collaboration ahead of the 2019 European Parliament elections.
The everyday work of fact-checkers across the EU shows how valuable such collaboration could be. False political claims and viral hoaxes get recycled across the continent with minor edits (see the Agence France-Presse buzzer fact check linked below).
Read More
Like & Share E&P: