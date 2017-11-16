The Financial Times Got 24 Ad Exchanges to Stop Spoofing Its Site

The Financial Times’ fight against domain spoofing is paying off.

After catching 25 ad exchanges misrepresenting access to its inventory in September, the business news publisher took its fraud-fighting test a step further by purchasing counterfeit inventory that purported to be the FT’s to see which vendors were still selling fake FT impressions. Over few days at the end of October, the FT spent $500 on inventory that claimed to be FT.com.