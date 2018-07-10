The Financial Times Mixes Journalism with Performance to Engage Wider Audiences

The Financial Times has been experimenting with telling its stories through theater performance, aiming to see if creative, live approach to storytelling can engage audiences in new ways.

Through the Contemporary Narratives Lab, an ongoing research project which explores the future of storytelling, the publisher teamed up with People’s Palace Projects, an independent arts charity at Queen Mary University of London, and performance space Battersea Arts Centre, to hold early work-in-progress, scratch performances of its stories on stage.