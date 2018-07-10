The Financial Times Mixes Journalism with Performance to Engage Wider Audiences
The Financial Times has been experimenting with telling its stories through theater performance, aiming to see if creative, live approach to storytelling can engage audiences in new ways.
Through the Contemporary Narratives Lab, an ongoing research project which explores the future of storytelling, the publisher teamed up with People’s Palace Projects, an independent arts charity at Queen Mary University of London, and performance space Battersea Arts Centre, to hold early work-in-progress, scratch performances of its stories on stage.
One thought on “The Financial Times Mixes Journalism with Performance to Engage Wider Audiences”
Is this not what cable “news” networks already do? Based on the cable news approach, if Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson and Kate Buaduan are the models, perfomers will not be able to keep their biases out of their performance.
In fact, the purpose of a performance, by the cable news model, is so the actor/anchors facial expression can betray not-so-subtle hints that our biases are confirmed by the canned statements they prompt their select sources to utter.
And as for the “narratives” that have crept in as the core component of “news” performance, they are primarily a construct of socialist dogma. Originating from early Soviet literary scholars in the post-revoltion Lenin era, the concept of narrative invaded mid-20th Century academia as the product of neo-Marxist critical theorists. It was only after decades of subversive literary analysis that the buzzword found its way into mass communications and “news” production.
That’s when things went to hell as far as news is concerned. We no longer told “stories” about who did what when and where. Instead we covertly framed sources’ “narrative” to fit political ideologies of whomever owns our jobs: newspapers, cable networks or Web publications. The “People’s Palace” funded narrative will not expand news audiences. It will select news audiences who agree to have their biases confirmed by actors parading as journalists who drill audiences to learn carefully framed “narratives.”