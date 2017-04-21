The Financial Times Started a Mergers and Acquisitions Newsletter For Its Highest-Paying Subscribers

Like & Share E&P:

After a short trip to China where he met with business and government leaders, Financial Times editor Lionel Barber was faced with a conundrum that many journalists know well.

Barber co-wrote a number of stories for the FT based on the interviews he conducted, but he still had interesting material pertaining to mergers and acquisitions that he couldn’t quite fit into any of his other pieces.