The Financial Times Toughens its Stance Against Ad Blockers

After running ad-blocking experiments last July to a select group, the Financial Times has blocked content for all registered users with ad blockers installed.

As of this week, registered users — those who have provided their email address in exchange for a number of free articles a month, but haven’t shared any payment details — are hit with a pop-up asking them to whitelist FT.com, then refresh their browsers to continue reading.