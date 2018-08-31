News Newsletter News 

The Financial Times Will Next Year Hit 1M Subscribers, 17 Years After Putting Up Its Paywall

Ian Burrell | The DrumAugust 31, 2018

The Financial Times believes it will complete its “march to a million” journey to 1 million paid subscribers next year after a positive response to a change in its access model.

The FT revealed it now has 930,000 paid subscribers, with 740,000 of those (79.6%) being digital subscribers and the remaining 190,000 having a print-only deal. Digital subscription is up 11% year-on-year and overall subscription by 7%.

