The Special Projects desk at the Freedom of the Press Foundation is releasing new software to create PDF archives of stories written by individual journalists formerly employed at DNAinfo or the Gothamist network of sites. These scripts, which we’ve dubbed gotham-grabber, enable anybody with the technical skills to run basic command line tools to create backups that would have been prohibitively time-consuming or impossible to complete before.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-freedom-of-the-press-foundation-is-working-to-save-gothamist-and-dnainfo-archives/