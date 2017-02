Like & Share E&P:

The Financial Times has developed a new tool that allows journalists to identify which stories from the archive are popular with readers again, and re-promote them on social media.

Chartio launched in August and has been rolled out to the FT’s global social media teams in the past few weeks.