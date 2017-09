Nordic publisher Schibsted launched web-TV channel VGTV in 2013 as a counterpart to its Norwegian daily tabloid paper, VG. At the beginning of 2017, VGTV claimed 420,000 daily unique viewers and more than 25 million video stream starts per month on its own platform. Norway has a population of just 5 million.

