Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-future-of-our-republic-may-depend-on-media-reporting/

Media reporting, my chosen trade, was supposedly a lot more fun back in the 1990s and early aughts. Big media companies like Condé Nast and Hearst were on top of the world, and editors like Anna Wintour and Tina Brown were covered like rock stars.