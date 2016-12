Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-gannett-tronc-bidding-war-showed-us-why-people-are-still-investing-in-legacy-media/

Arguably the biggest newspaper business story of 2016 was Gannett’s failed (for now) bid to take over Tronc. What the broken deal says about the industry, however, is more than a little ambiguous.

For starters, consider that 2016 was a particularly hard year financially, with advertising revenue losses that started bad and got even worse in the fall.