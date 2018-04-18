The GDPR is Coming and Will Change Facebook Ad Targeting
While most focus is on Facebook’s travails in Washington, the real threat for Facebook looms in Europe. The General Data Protection Regulation kicks in May 25, and it is poised to change how Facebook targets ads.
If anything, the level of public scrutiny on Facebook, thanks to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, has solidified that fact and put the kibosh on questions about whether Facebook will sail unhampered through GDPR compliance.
