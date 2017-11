Who is the audience for investigative journalism about environmental crises in the Global South? Often, it’s not the residents of those countries themselves. Such reporting, especially when it’s done by nonprofits, can end up trapped in white papers and PDFs with little chance of reaching a broad audience.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-gecko-project-wants-to-get-environmental-investigations-out-of-pdfs-and-white-papers-and-to-the-people-affected/