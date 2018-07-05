News Newsletter News 

The Globe and Mail is Slipping a Little Extra Context Into its Stories (While Explaining its Editorial Thinking Along the Way)

Spencer Turcotte | Nieman LabJuly 5, 2018

The Canadian national daily the Globe and Mail is testing a new feature that could enhance readers’ understanding of its online stories –and of the mechanics of its journalism.

Susan Krashinsky Robertson, normally a marketing and media reporter at the Globe, has taken a three-month leave from her reporting duties to test expandable, in-article explainers called Globe Primers.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-globe-and-mail-is-slipping-a-little-extra-context-into-its-stories-while-explaining-its-editorial-thinking-along-the-way/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *