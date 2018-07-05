The Globe and Mail is Slipping a Little Extra Context Into its Stories (While Explaining its Editorial Thinking Along the Way)
The Canadian national daily the Globe and Mail is testing a new feature that could enhance readers’ understanding of its online stories –and of the mechanics of its journalism.
Susan Krashinsky Robertson, normally a marketing and media reporter at the Globe, has taken a three-month leave from her reporting duties to test expandable, in-article explainers called Globe Primers.
