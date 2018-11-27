The Group Behind the Panama Papers Has a New Investigation

More than 250 journalists in 36 countries teamed up for the latest project from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The Implant Files uncovers the dangers of medical devices that go unregulated in different countries. Like the Panama Papers and the Paradise Papers, which ICIJ also produced, the series includes a searchable database with 70,000 records from 11 countries, according to the ICIJ.

