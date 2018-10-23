The Growth of Satellite Imagery in Journalism

The recent and rapid evolution in satellite imagery has had a profound effect on the abilities of journalists to cover stories around the world in hard-to-reach places, Journalist Fellow Mark Corcoran argues in his paper, ‘Satellite Journalism – The Big Picture’. Reporting of issues such as environmental destruction, developments in military infrastructure, and natural disasters have been made easier by this continually-evolving industry.

