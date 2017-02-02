The Guardian Has Gone From 15,000 to 200,000 Paying ‘Members’ in the Past Year

Like & Share E&P:

The Guardian has made big strides in growing its membership revenue, with the number of paying supporters jumping from 15,000 to just under 200,000 in the past year.

The publisher launched the membership program in 2014 and began stepping up promotion last January in an effort to offset declining advertising revenues. In that time, it has also collected over 100,000 one-off contributions.

Now it’s setting its sights higher, seeking to bring in 1 million subscribers by April 2019.