Today the Guardian announces it has invited a team of Dreamers to guest edit Guardian US. Dreamers Itzel Guillen, Irving Hernandez, Allyson Durate, and Justino Mora will use the Guardian’s platform to tell stories about their lives and communities. “We’re Here to Stay” aims to elevate voices that are often excluded from the national conversation.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-guardian-invites-dreamers-to-guest-edit-u-s-edition-for-three-days-this-week/