The Guardian Pulls Out of Facebook’s Instant Articles and Apple News
Publishers aren’t happy with the deal platforms are cutting them. Now, the Guardian has dropped both Facebook’s fast-loading Instant Article format and will no longer publish content on Apple News.
The publisher had gone all-in on Instant Articles, running every single Guardian article via the format for the last year.
One thought on “The Guardian Pulls Out of Facebook’s Instant Articles and Apple News”
I personally believe facebook instant article is a great platform for new bloggers.