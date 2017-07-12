The Guardian’s Latest Virtual Reality Experience Shows Viewers What Life in The UK is Like for Asylum Seekers

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-guardians-latest-virtual-reality-experience-shows-viewers-what-life-in-the-uk-is-like-for-asylum-seekers/

The Guardian’s latest virtual reality (VR) project lets viewers experience what life is like for asylum seekers in the UK, who are waiting to hear whether they will be permitted to stay and make the country their new home.

‘Limbo’ places viewers in the shoes of a newly arrived asylum seeker, guiding them through urban streets to the Home Office, all while listening to a montage of interviews from asylum seekers, immigration lawyers and barristers in the UK.