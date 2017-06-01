The Ida B. Wells Society is Getting $150,000 From the Knight Foundation to Expand its Operations

Like & Share E&P:

The Ida B. Wells Society is receiving a $150,000 grant from the Knight Foundation to expand its training programs aimed at supporting journalists of color, Knight announced on Thursday.

Launched in 2016, and named for the esteemed 19th century investigative journalist Ida B. Wells, the organization was founded to provide training and mentorship for reporters — especially investigative reporters — of color.