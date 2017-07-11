News Newsletter News 

The Intercept Failed to Shield its Confidential Source. Now it’s Making Amends.

Margaret Sullivan | The Washington Post July 11, 2017
The Intercept, a national-security news site, wouldn’t exist without the most famous leaker of the 21st Century, Edward Snowden. The organization was established in 2014 to publish material from the former National Security Agency contractor and to reveal other government secrets and push for press rights.

It should have been the last place a news source would have to worry about protection and confidentiality. And indeed, the organization funded by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar includes some world-class security experts.

