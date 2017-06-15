News Newsletter News 

The Intercept is Investigating its Publication of the NSA Document Tied to Reality Winner

Kelsey Sutton | MicJune 15, 2017
The investigative news site the Intercept has launched an internal investigation into the publication of a classified NSA document, the site’s co-founders said Tuesday.

The suspected source of that NSA document, which was provided to the Intercept anonymously and detailed efforts by Russian military intelligence to hack local election officials and gain access to U.S. voting systems company, was reported in early June to be 25-year-old government contractor Reality Winner.

