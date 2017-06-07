The Intercept’s Russian Hacking Report Also Seems to be a Good Example of How Not to Handle Leaks
On Monday afternoon, The Intercept published a bombshell story: “Top-secret NSA report details Russian hacking effort days before 2016 election.” The story — later confirmed by CBS — reveals that “Russian military intelligence executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials just days before last November’s presidential election, according to a highly classified intelligence report obtained by The Intercept,” and includes PDFs of the NSA’s report.Read More
One thought on “The Intercept’s Russian Hacking Report Also Seems to be a Good Example of How Not to Handle Leaks”
if cbs is the proper authority to confirm unconfirmed stories by the intercept, then i am the royal official for frolics and sundry entertainment for whichever dynasty still keeps laying claims to governing china … first and foremost, you all seem to need doing a bit of basic homework: there’s a world of difference between hacking and leaking … the former happens in secret, the latter in public … hacking is used to obtain information that would not be available otherwise … leaking information obtained by hacking is counter-productive … besides, if only you stopped on barking at the wrong tree, you would have found out that the russians were keenly interested in a different outcome … simply because the other candidate has been more vulnerable (in their eyes): easier to blackmail … and remember: russians can hardly care less about what’s good for america, they care only about what’s good for russia … not that anyone can (or should) blame them for that, in fact, that’s what all governments should be doing …