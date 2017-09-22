‘The Internet Hates Secrets’: Clear Health Costs Works with Newsrooms to Bring Healthcare Costs Out of Hiding
“The voicemails would make you want to cry.”
When New Orleans’ WVUE Fox 8 News invited viewers to get in touch and share their healthcare costs, they weren’t sure what kind of response they’d receive. Would people be willing to dig up the explanation-of-benefits forms they’d received from their insurance companies? Would they be okay sharing what they paid for colonoscopies, MRIs, routine blood tests?
