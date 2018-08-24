The Journalist Running for President in Ukraine
Nine days after the Investigative Reporters and Editors organization bestowed its highest honor on Ukrainian reporter Dmytro Gnap and his colleagues, Gnap announced he was quitting journalism to run for the presidency of Ukraine.
“I’m really tired from this absolutely crazy situation where we are exposing dozens of corrupted officials and nothing happens,” Gnap said during an interview in Kiev on July 3, a few days after his announcement.
