News Newsletter News 

The Justice Department is Suing AT&T to Block its $85 Billion Bid for Time Warner

Brian Fung | Washington PostNovember 21, 2017

The Department of Justice sued Monday to block AT&T’s $85 billion bid for entertainment conglomerate Time Warner, setting the stage for one of the biggest antitrust cases to hit Washington in decades.

The move by the Justice Department’s antitrust division is unusual because it challenges a deal that would combine two different kinds of companies — a telecom with a media and entertainment company.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-justice-department-is-suing-att-to-block-its-85-billion-bid-for-time-warner/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *