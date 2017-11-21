The Justice Department is Suing AT&T to Block its $85 Billion Bid for Time Warner
The Department of Justice sued Monday to block AT&T’s $85 billion bid for entertainment conglomerate Time Warner, setting the stage for one of the biggest antitrust cases to hit Washington in decades.
The move by the Justice Department’s antitrust division is unusual because it challenges a deal that would combine two different kinds of companies — a telecom with a media and entertainment company.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: