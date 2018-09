Today, we are revealing—for the first time—the Justice Department’s rules for targeting journalists with secret FISA court orders. The documents were obtained as part of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit brought by Freedom of the Press Foundation and Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-justice-departments-secret-rules-for-targeting-journalists-with-fisa-court-orders/