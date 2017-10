After five years, Tran Longmoore decided to quit doing the thing he loved the most.

Longmoore, 46, could no longer afford covering the town of Saline, Michigan, population 8,810, with his digital-only news site. In an August 5 article titled “The Saline Post Is Calling it Quits,” he informed readers that “for various reasons, I simply failed to generate the revenue I required to continue publishing.”