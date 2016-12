Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-media-got-a-lot-wrong-this-year-but-the-criticism-has-been-over-the-top/

I was right in July but oh, so wrong in November.

In July, I wrote an amazingly intelligent column explaining how Donald Trump, then dismissed as an erratic underdog, could win the presidential election.