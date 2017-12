The #MeToo movement is a cultural wildfire. This can be seen in millions of social media mentions and on the cover of Time magazine, which named “The Silence Breakers” 2017’s Person of The Year. Across industries – from tech and entertainment to politics and sports – women are coming forward to reveal their stories of sexual misconduct that run the gamut from creepy comments and unwanted hugs to assault and rape.

