‘The Media is in Crisis’: Jonah Peretti Lays Out His Vision For a More Diversified BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed, like many media companies, rode the tiger of Facebook growth, and has ended up in its belly. On Wednesday, the company laid out its plans to escape.
In a memo published this morning, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti laid bare some of the business challenges BuzzFeed and other media companies face, and he wasn’t shy about naming the source of the industry’s woes: Google and Facebook.
