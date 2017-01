Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-model-can-really-work-well-the-case-for-ad-driven-media/

Fledgling businesses have trouble admitting “it’s not you, it’s me.”

Annoying ads, the rise of fake news, write-offs and layoffs have driven a drumbeat against ad-driven media that was amplified this week when Medium ditched its ad sales and called the ad-driven system “broken.”