Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-model-cant-hold-publishers-face-content-studio-growing-pains/

Two years ago, The New Republic did like many publishers before it and built an agency-style unit to sell big, lofty, content-based campaigns to marketers. The publisher was determined to avoid the missteps of other publishers that struggled to make branded content profitable.