Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-new-meaning-of-new-media/

It is because local journalism needs reinvention that, not long ago, an opera singer stood at the front of a carpeted, fluorescent-lit conference room in a Miami office building belting out a bit of Rigoletto. This was toward the end of the evening, following performances by a pop singer, a spoken-word poet, and an experimental dancer who’d ripped up a sheet of music notation and stuffed the pieces in her mouth.