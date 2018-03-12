News Newsletter News 

The New York Times Adds New Obit Section of Overlooked People

Amisha Padnani and Jessica Bennett | The New York TimesMarch 12, 2018

Since 1851, obituaries in the New York Times have been dominated by white men. Now, we’re adding the stories of 15 remarkable women.
Obituary writing is more about life than death: the last word, a testament to a human contribution. Yet who gets remembered — and how — inherently involves judgment. To look back at the obituary archives can, therefore, be a stark lesson in how society valued various achievements and achievers.

