The radio edition of The New York Times’s popular podcast “The Daily” continues to expand its audience as eight major public radio stations have added or soon will add the program to their lineups. “The Daily” now airs on 25 stations across the country, including five of the top 10 public radio stations nationwide.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/the-new-york-times-american-public-media-bring-the-daily-to-eight-more-stations/